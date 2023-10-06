Junooniyatt update: Jahaan's accusations against Jordan backfire

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Amar and Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) suspect Elahi. Later, before the family dinner, Maheep deliberately injures Elahi’s hand in the kitchen. Feeling responsible for the whole situation Jahaan burns his own hand in repentance.

Later, Jordan (Gautam Vig) takes Elahi out for dinner, where some disrespectful comments from some strangers lead into a fight between Jordan and the boys. Jordan gets injured while fighting the boys. At home, Maheep blames Elahi for Jordan’s condition. The next day Jordan plans a surprise for Elahi, but Dolly’s suspicious behavior troubles Jahaan. Jahaan thinks that everyone wants to harm Elahi so he forcefully makes Elahi sit in his car and takes her away to a cliff. Jahaan threatens Elahi at the cliff’s edge to reveal the truth.

In the coming episode, after Jahaan threatens Elahi at the cliff’s edge, she finally reveals the truth. Furious, Jahaan brings Elahi home and asks her to confess her truth to everyone but is shocked to see the surprise that Jordan has planned for Elahi. He reveals about her first live show which makes Elahi emotional. Soon, Elahi changes her statement and scolds Jahaan for spreading the wrong news and humiliating her husband Jordan. Jahaan is shocked by Elahi’s reaction.

Junooniyatt Ep 169 5th October 2023 Written Episode Update

