Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Arjit Taneja (Virat) shares his experience of shooting Janmthe ashtami special episode

Zee TV’s Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is all set to captivate audiences with its vibrant and celebratory Janmashtami special episode. The show’s beloved lead actors, Arjit Taneja (Virat) and Sriti Jha (Amruta), recently shot an exciting scene where they broke the traditional Dahi Handi in a traditional pyramid style, bringing the festive spirit alive on screen. For Arjit Taneja, this was a special moment as it was his first time performing this ritual.

Sriti Jha’s enthusiasm added an extra layer of excitement to the scene. The duo had a fantastic time on set, enjoying the festive ambiance and giving their best to make the sequence memorable for the viewers. The show team ensured the sequence was shot with the highest safety standards. From rehearsals to the final take, every step was carefully planned to create a fun yet secure environment for the actors.

Arjit Taneja said “आला रे आला गोविंदा आला! Krishna Janmashtami is one of my favourite festivals. I’ve always seen Dahi Handi celebrations from afar, but getting the chance actually to break the Handi was a thrilling experience. I was excited and a little nervous when I learned we would be shooting a Dahi Handi sequence for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. It’s such an old tradition, and I wanted to make sure I did justice to it. The energy on set was contagious and a moment of pure joy.

He further added, We ensured all safety precautions were in place and the team ensured everything was well-coordinated. The sound of the pot shattering, the cheers from the crew and cast, and the feeling of being part of such a rich festival made my day. After the final take, I got goosebumps. It’s a sequence that I’ll cherish for a long time, and I am sure #AmVira fans will love this episode.”

The Janmashtami sequence promises to be a delightful treat for the audience, filled with colours, music, and love for lord Krishna. Don’t miss this special Janmashtami episode, where Virat and Amruta bring the festive spirit to life with their Dahi Handi celebration.

