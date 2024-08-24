Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, the audience will see an interesting twist when Priyanka conspires against Amruta.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, featuring the top artists Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja on Zee TV, is produced by Mukta Dhond under the Malhar Content Creator production house. The audience sees nail-biting drama and major twists in the lives of Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arjit Taneja). Priyanka plans to damage Amruta’s face permanently by mixing chemicals in the Dahi Handi pot, which Amruta will break during the Dahi Handi ceremony.

Episode Number 268 Spoiler, 25th August 2024

In the upcoming episode, Priyanka conspires against Amruta and very smartly enters Amruta’s room with Ishika to execute her plan. Priyanka clicks a photo of Amruta’s earthen pot and asks Ishika to get the same pot so that they can replace it during the Dahi Handi ceremony.

However, Amruta announces that she is heading towards her room, while Virat also comes, calling the room his. Amruta and Virat open the door, and Virat looks shocked, intriguing fans about what will happen next. Virat has planned to take Amruta on a date after defeating her in the Dahi Handi competition.

It will be interesting to see whether Priyanka’s plan succeeds.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye chronicles the love story of Virat and Amruta, played by Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja. They also worked together earlier in the show Kumkum Bhagya by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms.