Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Upcoming Twist: Amruta and Priyanka fight to stay in Virat’s room; Virat gets angry

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) returning to the Ahuja house to take care of Virat (Arijit Taneja). Amruta and Dildar (Ashish Kaul) have made a plan to create differences between Babita and Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe), and Amruta has started her work on it. Virat, however, is clueless of Amruta’s intention.

We wrote about Amruta cooking breakfast for the Ahuja family. Babita (Kishori Shahane) will refuse to eat it as there is a possibility of it being poisoned. However, Virat ate the Vada Pav made by Amruta and relished it.

The upcoming episode will see a big clash between Priyanka and Amruta. Priyanka and Amruta will want to secure their place in Virat’s room. Priyanka will tuck herself into bed in Virat’s room when Amruta will enter. She will also get into the bedspread and will ask Priyanka to get out. The two ladies will fight over who will stay in Virat’s room. Virat will see this and will be puzzled to see the fight happening. In an angry tone, he will say that he is the one who will decide who will stay in the room.

What will happen next?

