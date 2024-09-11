Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Upcoming Twist: Babita blames Amruta for all problems; threatens to leave the house

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) succeeding in foiling the plan of Priyanka and Ishika in getting Virat (Arijit Taneja) married to Priyanka. As we know, Virat’s coffee was spiked with a hallucination drug which affected his mental well-being. However, Amruta stopped the marriage. But Babita (Kishori Shahane), to keep herself safe, faked an accident and fainted. She was attended by the doctor, and this made Virat all the more stressed.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written about Babita’s real colours being revealed soon. We wrote about a recording coming to the fore of Babita mixing the drug into the coffee and giving it to Virat. This will be shown before the entire family, and Virat will be shocked to see the video.

However, before that, the upcoming episode will also see Babita trying to turn the tables in her favour. Priyanka will blackmail Babita to release them on bail and will threaten exposing the video that she has shot of Babita spiking Virat’s drink. Babita will be seen bailing out Priyanka and Ishika and accusing Amruta of conspiring against them.

Babita will tell Virat of Amruta’s plan to get her mother’s house back before her father Jayesh, in return for Ishika being bailed out. Virat will be shocked to know about it. Babita will threaten to leave the house and will force Virat to blame her cooked-up story.

What will happen now?

