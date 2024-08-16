Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Upcoming Twist: Priyanka’s evil plan during Dahi Handi; Amruta saves Virat

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) exposing the bad deeds of Rajeev. The Ahuja family empowered Nimmi by motivating her to carry on with her life and move forward. We saw Virat (Arijit Taneja) giving his sister the best possible Rakshabandhan gift by giving her an equal share of the property.

The upcoming episode will see the Ahujas rejoicing and celebrating the ambience of Janmashtami. We will see Virat and Amruta dance and spend time together during the festivities. For the Dahi Handi event, both Amruta and Virat will climb up to break the Handi. However, it will be Priyanka’s (Pratiksha Honmukhe) evil act that will again ruin the ambience. She will plant a bomb in the handi. Virat and Amruta will go ahead to break the handi when Virat will get closer to breaking it. The sequence will end with Amruta getting to know that Virat is in danger. She will not only save him, but will also give Virat the highest priority. Both Amruta and Virat will be injured in the process.

What will happen next?

