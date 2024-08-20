Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Upcoming Twist: Virat and Amruta’s romantic date; is love finally in the air?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen Amruta (Sriti Jha) being subjected to utter humiliation at the hands of Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) at the party. Priyanka found her necklace in Jahaan’s bag and humiliated the entire family for it. Amruta decided to take the humiliation upon herself and requested Priyanka to send her mother and Jahaan out of it, and she abided to Priyanka’s torture. Priyanka forced Amruta to dance at the party, facing the gallery.

The audience will also see the Janmashtami debacle where Priyanka planted a bomb in the matka. We have already written about Amruta and Virat climbing to break the matka at the Dahi handi celebration. They will have a challenge and Virat will say that if he wins the matka race, Amruta will have to come for a date with him. We have written about Amruta saving Virat, which will lead to both of them getting minimally injured.

The upcoming episode will show a romantic date between Virat and Amruta. Yes, the Instagram video that has gone viral has Amruta and Virat going to a restaurant for their date. Amruta and Virat will be seen posing hand in hand at the romantic date. It will be a well-lit ambience with sparkling decorations being made by Virat for his date with Amruta. There will also be a cake kept with I and U written on it.

Will Virat confess his love on this dinner date? It will be interesting to see if love will finally get confessed between the two here.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.