Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye spoiler: Amrita gets jailed  

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators is set to witness interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. As per the plot, Ishika insists Jayesh to leave Bhavani and come to her. Later, Ishika comes to Amrita’s building and runs into her. On the other hand, Bhavani and Jayesh’s anniversary celebration begins.

Meanwhile, the Ahujas come there and Babita scolds Amrita for having a party on their terrace. Babita instructs Virat (Arjit Taneja) to demand compensation from Amrita for the damage to their roof. Later, Ishika comes to Jayesh’s house, and Jayesh asks Bhavani to leave. Amrita (Sriti Jha) also decides to leave with Bhavani.

Now, in the coming episode, Amrita gets jailed as she is accused of stealing Virat’s credit card from the office. Virat comes to the police station to hand over the resignation papers to Amrita. The latter requests to not do so and begs for help. However, soon Amrita’s mother comes with her gang to save her daughter. Amrita takes advantage of the situation and reveals to police that she never stole the card. In fact, Virat himself gave the card to her. Virat fears as he gets exposed.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 7 3 December 2023 Written Episode Update

