Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amrita threatens to expose Rajeev

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Nimrit’s wedding again happening after Amrita (Sriti Jha) sought forgiveness from Rajeev. As we know, Rajeev had spiked Amrita’s drink in order to get physical with her. However, Virat (Arijit Taneja) had saved her. Rajeev had told Virat that Amrita asked him for money to keep it a secret. But the fact remained that Amrita was so out of control after being spiked, that she did not remember what happened on that day.

The coming episode will see Amrita getting to know about her drink being spiked and that the boys trying to misbehave with her, from Shekhar. Amrita wondered how Virat was allowing his sister to marry such a guy. On the other hand, Virat does not know about Rajeev’s involvement in spiking Amrita.

Amrita will understand that something is wrong and she will go and threaten Rajeev and tell him that she does not fear telling the truth to everyone. Rajeev will be worried about Amrita’s next move and will plan to harm Amrita.

Nimrit decided to seek revenge on Amrita. On the other hand, Virat asked Amrita to wear a party gown for the pre-wedding festivity.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond's Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.