Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta gets to know the culprit; will she reveal it to Virat?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) trying to find out about the person who had leaked their pictures. We wrote about Amruta going to the police station and getting shocked to know that someone had bailed Suresh out of jail. She followed the person and was about to see Babita when Abhiraj rescued Babita and did not allow Amruta to know who the culprit was.

The upcoming episode will see big drama with Virat and Amruta trying other means to find who the person is. Amruta will in the coming episode, get to know about Babita (Kishori Shahane) being the culprit. She will be shocked to know that Virat’s mother trapped her own son in the ploy. She will be worried and will wonder how to tell it to Virat.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 174 23rd May Written Episode Update

Amruta was about to nab Babita who was in the auto. But Abhiraj’s intervention stopped Amruta from seeing her face. Abhiraj not only saved Babita but also sprayed chemicals into the eyes of Amruta so that she could not see the person before her.

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.