Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta protects her Aaji from knowing the truth

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) getting a shock of her life when she did not find Bhavani home. Bhavani had left her house, and Amruta ran in search of her. We saw the emotional sequence of how Virat (Arijit Taneja) helped Amruta in time to find her mother. Amruta brought her mother home.

However, they are now stressed with another problem as her Aaji, that is Jayesh’s mother Dhyaneshwari would come to meet them. The old lady (Usha Nadkarni) will call Jayesh but he will not take the call. Later, when Bhavani will take the call, the lady will yell at her.

Amruta will meet her Aaji downstairs as she would get into a fight with Babita. Amruta will somehow handle the situation and will get Aaji out of the mess. Her mother Bhavani will decide to go and talk to Jayesh about it.

The family will be stressed as Aaji would know nothing about Jayesh’s act of kicking Bhavani and family out.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 50 16th January Written Episode Update

Nimrit lied to her brother Virat to get a huge money of 5 crores. Virat asked Amruta to transfer money to Nimrit.

How will Dhyaneshwari react when she will get to know the truth?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.