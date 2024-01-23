Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta saves Nimrit’s life

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) being worried over the possibility of Aaji getting to know about her father’s illicit affair with Ishika. We saw how Virat (Arijit Taneja) helped Amruta in stopping Ishika from revealing the truth to Aaji.

As we know, Amruta’s service period with Virat is ending, and Amruta is waiting to get free from Virat. We have also seen Aaji’s presence uniting Jayesh with his family as Aaji is unaware of the truth. Amruta’s wedding has been finalized in the presence of Aaji.

The coming episode will see Rajeev being hassled by the problems that Nimrit creates for him. As we know, Rajeev has married Nimrit for the sake of Ahuja’s big property and money. He has been asking Nimrit to get money from her brother and mother frequently. We will see Rajeev doing the unexpected now. During the puja at the Ahuja house, Rajeev will be standing near the lit lamp along with Nimrit. Rajeev will deliberately place Nimrit’s dupatta into the fire of the lamp so that it can catch fire and injure Nimrit.

Amruta who will enter the house at that point in time, will be shocked to see Nimrit’s dupatta on fire. She will get tense and will take a jar of water present nearby and will pour it on Nimrit’s dupatta.

Aaji finalized the wedding of Amruta. The Chitnis family was happy that Amruta’s wedding for fixed.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.