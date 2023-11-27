Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta shocked to see the unique entry of Virat Ahuja

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye launches today on Zee TV. The show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, has Sriti Jha and Arijit Taneja in lead roles.

The first episode of the show will start with the 30th wedding anniversary of Jayesh Chitnis (Iqbal Azad) and Bhavani (Hemangi Kavi). Their daughter Amruta (Sriti Jha) and son Harsh (Rohit Choudhary) desire to celebrate the day very well. They have planned a party for them on the terrace of their society building..

Coming to Amruta, she has this notion that relationships are made from heaven and that a perfect couple will always be happy together with love being around them always. Her perfect couple’s example is her parents. On the other hand, there is the rich and suave Virat Ahuja (Arijit Taneja) who does not believe in love and marriage. A bad past haunts him and stops him from accepting that there is love.

The first episode will see Amruta who works in a bank, being told by her boss to go and meet Virat Ahuja (Arijit Taneja) at his yacht and take his biometric and release the money. Virat and his family will be celebrating the roka ceremony of the daughter of the house at the yacht.

Amruta will enter the place and will wait to meet Virat. Virat will come and have a dashing entry. Looking cool and handsome, Virat will be seen standing inside his open car and using a note gun each on his both hands, and triggering notes to fall on the ground as his car passes.

Amruta will see the sight of young girls and boys running behind the notes that have been shot down from the gun to the floor. She will see the sight of the poor picking up the fallen notes. She will feel shocked at this lavish display of wealth.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amruta will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotios.