Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Babita’s plan to get Priyanka in Virat’s life; perfect fodder for a love triangle

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with the entry of Virat’s ex-wife Priyanka. Her entry is all set to happen in the Goa track wherein the Ahuja family has gone to crack a business deal. The client looks up to the Ahuja bahu Amruta (Sriti Jha) with huge regard and this has forced the Ahujas to take Amruta along to Goa. At Goa, we wrote about how Amruta will fall into the swimming pool. At the same time, Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) will also slip and fall into the pool. Virat (Arijit Taneja) will see Priyanka inside water and will run to save her, ignoring Amruta.

Well, the return of Priyanka to Virat’s life will be planned out by Babita Ahuja (Kishori Shahane), to end Virat’s fake marital life with Amruta and send Amruta out of Virat’s life.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 196 14th June Written Episode Update

Dildar told Babita that Virat and Amruta were made for each other. Whenever they were together, they were happy and when they were away from each other, they looked worried and lost.

How will this love triangle proceed?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.