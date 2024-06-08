Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Dilraj comes up with a plan; performs Amruta’s Grahpravesh

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) marrying Amruta (Sriti Jha) by force. He brought her home, but Amruta contemplated divorce and sought legal help. In order to nullify this attempt to seek a divorce, Virat put up a picture as though he was happy with his wife. For this, he brought Amruta to his house and even put the mangalsutra on her.

The upcoming episode will see Virat showing the lawyers a picture that he is happy in his marriage with Amruta. Amruta will be unhappy at Virat’s forceful behaviour. To make amends for his son’s mistake, Dilraj (Ashish Kaul) will come up with a plan and will talk to Amruta and her family.

As an aftermath to it, Dilraj will announce to his family that he is organizing the Grapravesh of his daughter-in-law. He will make all the arrangements and will get Amruta to kick the rice pot and step into the house as the newlywed. Amruta will also give her consent to Dilraj’s plan and will put up a picture that she is happy to be living with Virat in his house as his wife.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 189 7th June Written Episode Update

Amruta’s lawyer brought the court summon to annul the Virat- Amruta marriage. However, Virat forced Amruta to wear the mangalsutra and also gave a picture that they were happy in their marriage.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.