Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Raghav gets arrested; Reet vows to get to the truth

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) trying to unite Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) with his mother Neeta Chawla. However, it was a big shock to them when Neeta refused to accept Raghav as her son, claiming that she has only one son, and that is Rohit. Reet vowed to never get involved with Neeta in any way, after seeing the pain that Raghav went through. As we know, Raghav tried to slit his wrist, to remove all of his mother’s blood from his body. Reet took care of Raghav at this crucial juncture.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav getting into a bigger problem. A building that is being constructed by his company, will fall down, eventually killing a lot of people. This will put Raghav and his company’s image down and soon, he will arrested for being responsible for using low-quality materials in his construction. With Raghav being taken to jail, there will be a shocking situation in the Suryavanshi house. Reet will take it upon herself to find the truth and get to the real reason for the accident.

Will Reet be able to save Raghav from this problem?

