Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav transfers ownership of business to Reet; Sharda gets shocked

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) giving immense support and strength to Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) when he was down, feeling for his mother’s indifferent behaviour towards him. As we know, Neeta has lost her memory and believes that she has one son, which is Rohit. But the fact is that Rohit is Neeta’s adopted son, and not her real son. Sharda Bua who knows this truth keeps it away from Raghav as well as Reet. This results in Reet too breaking her ties with Neeta Chawla.

We wrote about the drama created when Viren pushed Reet into the water tank. Raghav got to know about the possibility of Reet in it and rushed to save her. He was extremely concerned for her health. Raghav took care of Reet.

We also wrote about the shocking turnaround with Raghav being arrested when a building constructed by his company fell down, injuring many people and killing a few people, too. Raghav will be seen in shocked state as he will not be able to see so many lives suffering. Ultimately, he will be held responsible for using low-grade materials for construction and will be arrested. We wrote about Reet trying hard to find proof that could save Raghav.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav making a big decision to transfer the power to make decisions in business to Reet. Raghav will want someone efficient to handle his business in the right way in his absence and will trust Reet with this responsibility. This will anger Sharda, and Reet too will argue at home saying Raghav’s choice is not acceptable. But Sharda will have to obey Raghav’s decision and will keep silent. But she will burn with anger from within at Raghav’s act.

What will happen now?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.