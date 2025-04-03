Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Virat saves his family; has an emotional reunion

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Manvi (Akanksha Chamola) and Ranveer’s (Arijit Taneja) wedding happening. In the Mehendi ceremony, Virat was seen mingling with his family. Manvi wanted Rajeev to come to the scene before she got married and carry out his plan to eradicate the Ahuja family. The Mehendi function also saw Virat and Amruta (Sriti Jha) having a romantic moment as both wrote each other’s names with mehendi. We wrote about Rajeev’s plan of creating an explosion in the Ahuja house, which will result in the death of the entire family.

The upcoming episode will see Manvi and Rajeev getting to know about Virat’s memory coming back. Rajeev will further intensify his plan and will flee with Manvi while Virat will have a major struggle to save his family.

Virat will not only save his family but will also have an emotional reunion with his parents, who have longed for their son for long. Virat, will in this way, be back in the Ahuja household with his family.

What will happen to Rajeev and Manvi?

