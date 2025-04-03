Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Misunderstands Payal’s Boyfriend As Kidnapper – Will She Find The Truth?

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years with major drama and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Smita is shocked as the lady at the temple warns her, highlighting that she cannot control destiny and why she is trying to separate the people who are destined to be together.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak (Akshay Bindra) decides to expose Bhavesh in front of everyone as he finds the shocking truth about his life. Bhavesh tries to stop him, but he fails. On the other hand, Payal is tense as her boyfriend Rocky comes to the temple. He asks Payal to come with him, but she denies it, highlighting that no one should see them together.

As Payal refuses to listen to him, Rocky takes Payal out of the temple. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) sees Rocky misbehaving with Payal, shocking her. She wonders if someone is trying to kidnap Payal. He plans to inform everyone but wonders that if she leaves, the kidnapper may run away. Prarthana decides to herself save Payal.

Will Prarthana’s concern create new problems for Payal?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.