Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Makes Heartfelt Promise To Lakshmi, Malishka Executes Her Cunning Ploy

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with major twists and turns for the last three and a half years. The show continues to rule, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Malishka plans to poison Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) as Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi get close to each other.

In the upcoming episode, Balwinder comes to the Oberoi family’s party disguised as a joker. He bumps into Malishka, asking her if she knows who he is. Malishka looks clueless, and he reveals that he is Balwinder. He threatens Malishka to expose him as she roams here and there with a poisoned glass of juice.

Kiran stops Malishka just to tell her to try better ways to abort Lakshmi’s pregnancy. On the other hand, life blossoms between Rishi and Lakshmi as they bump into each other. Rishi saves Lakshmi from falling down and makes a heartfelt promise to her that he will always be with her in every situation. Rishi’s sudden confession leaves Lakshmi emotional and surprised.

