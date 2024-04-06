Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat and Amruta join hands; Abhiraj gets tensed

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen the enchanting Holi drama where Abhiraj (Angad Hasija) created problems for Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) by spiking their pani puri water with bhang mixed water. We saw how Virat and Amruta got trapped in the washroom followed by embarrassing scenes where their families saw Virat carrying Amruta in his hands.

The coming drama will see Virat and Amruta wanting to find out what exactly happened on the day, and why they were so sloshed after drinking the pani. Someone will also capture their closeness in the room with a dirty purpose, and this will anger Virat and Amruta. Virat will have his doubts on Abhiraj. He will openly accuse Abhiraj of always planning something or the other, and will hold his collar. Abhiraj will express his innocence in the matter. Amruta and Virat will say that they will together find out what led to the fiasco.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 126 5th April Written Episode Update

Amruta and Virat got intoxicated after drinking the pani mixed with Bhang. Abhiraj and his mother did their best to send Virat and Amruta into one room.

Will they expose Abhiraj?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.