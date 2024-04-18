Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat and Amruta vow to unite their families; get the truth from the lawyer

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) getting closer to unearthing the big scam related to someone buying Jahan’s house and rendering Amruta’s family as homeless. As we know, Amruta and Virat caught hold of the officer who had signed the papers. They abducted him and threatened him to tell the truth and name the person who changed the papers.

Amruta and Virat have got the name of the lawyer Suman. They now want to question her. Amruta has got to understand that Jahan’s lawyer cheated on her and changed the papers.

The upcoming drama will see Amruta and Virat reaching the office of Suman. They both will vow to get to the truth and clear the confusion and misunderstandings between their two families. They will break into the office and look for important documents.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 138 17th April Written Episode Update

Will they succeed?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.