Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat brings Amruta home after the forced marriage; Amruta files for divorce

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with everything going against Amruta (Sriti Jha) when it came to her, proving that Babita was the culprit. As we know, Babita’s (Kishori Shahane) bigger plan along with her sister and Abhiraj worked wonders and turned the tables against Amruta. They were able to buy all evidence and use them against Amruta.

We wrote about Babita’s intention being to stop the wedding of Amruta and Virat (Arijit Taneja) and separate them for life. Now, Virat has dared to give Amruta a miserable life and has married her against her will. The marriage will be the big turning point in the story plot.

The upcoming episode will see Virat marrying Amruta and bringing her home as his wife. Amruta will in the coming episode, express her desire to divorce Virat. She will be seen taking legal help for the divorce to happen. She will not want to be in a forced marriage.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 185 3rd June Written Episode Update

All of Amruta’s hopes were shattered when the police brought Suresh to the spot. Suresh too gave a statement before all that he was forced by Amruta to frame Babita Ahuja and promised to give him good money. Virat’s anger against Amruta increased.

Will Virat oblige to leave Amruta so easily?

