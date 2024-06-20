Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat gets angry at Amruta; puts a new accusation against her

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with the entry of Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe), the ex-wife of Virat (Arijit Taneja). We wrote about both Amruta and Priyanka falling into the swimming pool, and Virat rushing to save Priyanka instead of Amruta. Amruta was shocked to know that the girl was none other than Priyanka. Virat was embarrassed in front of Amruta and justified his action by telling her that Amruta had the railing to hold on to and was safe in the pool.

The upcoming episode will see Virat being pained all the more by the presence of Priyanka in the same hotel. Amruta and Virat will have a fight in which Amruta will express her happiness at Priyanka’s entry into Virat’s life.

This will trigger a new doubt in Virat’s mind. He will be seen accusing Amruta of calling Priyanka to the place and back into his life. Amruta will try to reason it out but Virat will fume with anger and blame Amruta for bringing Priyanka to the place.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written that this will be the game plan of Babita Ahuja to separate Virat and Amruta. She would be perturbed with them living under one roof and will want them to separate. Hence she would have called Priyanka to get back into Virat’s life to create problems.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.