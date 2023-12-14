Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat gets to know about Amrita’s good deed

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amrita (Sriti Jha) drinking the spiked drink and facing the consequences of being heavily drunk. Virat (Arijit Taneja) who intended to save her from her family’s wrath, hid her inside his dressing unit. However, Amrita was too drunk to even know what was happening to her. Virat spent the whole night keeping an intoxicated Amrita in the room.

However, the coming episode will see Rajeev playing smart and revealing before Virat’s family, the truth of Amrita staying in their house for the night. Babita and the others will be shocked to see Virat coming out of his room along with Amrita. Babita will order Virat to give her an explanation.

The coming episode will see Virat telling Babita about all of it being his tactic to torture Amrita so much that she will quit the job herself. Virat will tell his mother that he has paid Amrita huge money as she was threatening him. The amount that Virat paid Amrita will shock Babita. However, soon, Babita will realize that it is the same big amount that Babita had put for the society’s A wing to deposit in order to stay in the building.

Virat will be surprised to know that Amrita did not ask for the huge sum for herself, but actually helped the society people by making them stay in the same apartment.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 17 13th December Written Episode Update

Virat was worried as Amrita felt intoxicated. With his family coming home, Virat hid Amrita in his own house.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.