Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) playing along with their pre-wedding festivities amid their attempt to find out about the culprit who leaked their pictures. Babita (Kishori Shahane) is trying all that she can to not allow the truth of her being the culprit to come out before her son. We saw her also trying to create problems between Amruta and Virat.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta finding out that the person has been nabbed, who sent out the pictures. However, she will also get to know that he is being bailed by someone. Amruta will go out to find out all by herself, about the person who bailed the man.

Later, at Amruta and Virat’s sangeet, Virat will get to know that Amruta single-handedly tried to go behind the person who bailed the culprit from jail. Virat will get angry at Amruta for not trusting him.

During their dance, Virat will show his anger at Amruta and will dance with her with a rather angry face and gesture. Amruta will try to console Virat and talk to him, but Virat will be too angry to even talk.

Babita spiked Bhavani’s drink which led to Bhavani talking ill about Jayesh and Ishika in her half senses. She also was about to talk about the fake marriage of Virat and Amruta, but Virat stopped her in time.

