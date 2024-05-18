Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat’s cute surprise for Amruta; Amruta moved by the gesture

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Babita (Kishori Shahane) trying to bring in a misunderstanding between Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha), who have joined hands in finding the culprit who leaked their pictures. We have already written about Babita scheming to tear them apart during the Mehendi function where she accused Amruta of deliberately filling her mehendi cone with glass pieces in order to hurt her. Virat believed in his mother’s words as he saw her bleeding. He yelled at Amruta, which later became evident to be a mistake which Amruta was not responsible for.

The upcoming episode will see Virat and Amruta having yet another moment of togetherness where their love and trust for each other will be very much visible. Just like Amruta got a Maharashtrian dress and a cap for Virat during the pre-wedding rituals, Virat will now bring a Maharashtrian gift for Amruta. He will gift her with a toe ring and will put it up on Amruta’s toe in a cute manner. Amruta will wonder about the relationship with Virat as only married women put the toe ring as per custom.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 168 17th May Written Episode Update

Virat blamed Amruta for using a cone which had glass pieces in it. Babita bled from her hand after the mehendi from the cone was put. However, it was later resolved that the glass pieces could have fallen into the cone by mistake.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.