Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Amruta gets a bad news; Virat’s accident drama

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) being saddened that Virat (Arijit Taneja) did not believe her words when she said that his mother Babita (Kishori Shahane) is the root cause of all the problems. Virat wanted proof which upset Amruta. Amruta got back to her mother’s house, while Babita tried to further brainwash Virat’s mind. The Chitnis family invited all to the Ganpati visarjan, and Virat wanted to attend it. However, Babita made plans to take him to a wellness centre.

As we know, soon, Virat will see the video of his mother spiking his coffee and will be shocked at his mother’s act. He will be shattered by his mother’s behaviour and will go out of the house. Everyone will look for him, but he will go missing.

Soon, in the upcoming episodes, Amruta will get a call that Virat has met with an accident. Amruta will be shocked and will weep for her husband. She will run to the spot mentioned by the police and will be shocked at the turn of events.

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.