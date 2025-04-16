Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Amruta injures Rajeev; Is he dead?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Bhavani being saved in the bomb explosion. Just as Rajeev and Manvi were celebrating the death of Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta, Amruta and Virat came out along with Harsh and Bhavani. This enraged Rajeev and he kept Babita as hostage. Later, he dragged Nimmi along and kidnapped her. As we know, Nimmi slapped Rajeev and sought her revenge when he was nabbed by the police.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta and Virat going in search of Nimmi. They will be very scared about Nimmi’s well-being and will want to find Rajeev soon. In the drama that will ensue, there will be a major sequence where Amruta will hit Rajeev and will injure him brutally. It will be interesting to see if Rajeev survives this scare or not. If the buzz is right, the character of Rajeev will end here with Amruta killing him. That will be an interesting turnaround in the show, if that certainly happens.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.