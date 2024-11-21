Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Written Update 22 November 2024: Amruta And Virat Are In Danger, Bhavani And Housemates Shocked

Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, entertains the audience with twists and turns featuring Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja in lead roles. The show’s upcoming episode, which airs on 22 November 2024, will entertain you fully.

In the upcoming episode, the police give the goons a last warning inside the bank. The robbery news goes on air on TV, which Bhavani, Harsh, Dildar, and Jahaan see. They are shocked as the reporters say that Virat Ahuja (Arjit Taneja) and his relative are also trapped inside. Amruta (Sriti Jha) suggests the goons surrender, which angers one of the goons, who fires a gun on Amruta.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Today’s Written Update

Today’s episode begins with pointing out guns at Amruta and Virat. Virat tells Amruta not to fear as he will save her. Rajeev tells his goons to separate Virat and Amruta. The goon makes Amruta sit at different places. The pregnant lady in the bank feels pain, and Amruta tries to help her, which angers the goon, who points his gun at Amruta, saying that now she will die. Virat intervenes and pushes the goon. At home, Jahaan makes Bhavani’s video, which shows everyone looking united. On the other hand, Babita expresses her concern to Bebe and decides to get Nimrit married to someone rich.

The goon threatens Virat that he might shoot him for his behavior, and Virat, fearless and rebellious, asks the good to shoot. The goon shoots, but Shubh intervenes and saves Amruta and Virat. The other takes his team to steal things. Amruta expresses gratitude to Shubh and discovers that this person is Shubh. Amruta and Shubh’s exchange of eye contact makes Virag jealous.

Shubh helps the pregnant lady, and Amruta takes care of her. Virat gets jealous and diverts Amruta’s attention towards him. Virat asks Amruta about Shubh, and she looks confused that, in a critical situation, he is asking about Shubh. The goons find an old man and hit him, snatching his good jewellery. Virat fights with the goons and gives him back his jewelry.