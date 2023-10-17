Television | Spoilers

Katha Ankahee the Sony TV show produced by Sphere Origin will see Katha finding an escape route to let Viaan stay away from her life. Read to know about the major drama.

Katha Ankahee the Sony TV show produced by Sphere Origin has shown an intriguing transit in time, that has taken the story forward. And with it, equations between Katha (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) have changed drastically. Yes, Viaan is seen coming out of jail. Katha is seen handling a life with an event management company. She has gotten into her multi-tasking nature to earn money, and teaches Yoga too. She has the huge responsibility of managing Aarav, who has anger management issues. Now, all that Katha has in her life is Aarav.

At this juncture, Viaan comes out of jail and is hopeful of starting his life again with Katha. But soon, his dream will be seen shattered. Yes, Katha is getting engaged and the man is not Viaan.

The coming episode will reveal that Katha is all set to get engaged to Raghav Sehgal, who will be a known child counsellor. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about the entry of actor Manish Raisinghan into the show. And he will play Raghav. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

As for Katha’s thought process, she does not want a life with Viaan again. Hence, in order to move away from him, she would have taken the drastic step of getting engaged to Raghav. In Raghav, Katha will find solace, as he will be the only person who will be able to handle Aarav, considering his fragile mental state. Katha will not want Viaan to get back into her life, and aggravate Aarav’s health problems.

Meanwhile, while audience will wonder whose engagement Ehsan and Viaan are talking about, we tell you that it will be the engagement of Ehsan and Vanya.

Ehsan informed Katha of Viaan coming back in two days time. Katha found it difficult to deal with Aarav alone.

What will happen when Viaan will get to know about Katha’s decision?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, and Reeta Prajapati.