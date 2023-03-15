Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Viaan gives Neerja goggles to help her see colours, and then he informs her of her colour blindness. He tells her she deserves to see colours because she’s the one who brought them into Kathaa and Aarav’s lives in the first place. Kailash, on the other hand, celebrates Holi with Katha as his daughter. Katha gets overwhelmed.

Viaan calls Kathaa and confesses that he had never spoken so openly to anyone as he did with her in the dhaba in Lonavala and it felt therapeutical. He requests her if they can meet and have a conversation again like a therapy session.

Now, in the coming episode, Viaan will message Batman aka Aarav, that the location of the date is not anything like a dhaba. Which, Aarav will message him that it’s fine if the location is fancy as his mother tells him that location isn’t important; what matters is the company. So, he advises Viaan to keep the conversation simple and put on a cute face.

Will Viaan succeed in sharing his feelings with Kathaa?

