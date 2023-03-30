Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Viaan will be seen denying that he never messaged Shamita, while Katha will snap at him and ask if he has never done something like this before; leaving him speechless. The other board member will also pressurize Viaan to respond to Katha’s question. Viaan will then admit that he has done this in the past. Katha will be shocked and emotional listening to Viaan’s honest confession.

Later, at home, when Katha will put Aarav’s video call on hold, Aarav will inform her that even after you put a call on hold the recording still goes on. This prompts Katha to recall Viaan’s previous testimony during the investigation.

Now, in the coming episode, Kathaa will get the recording that was saved during a meeting between Viaan and his friends. It was the same time when Shamita had arrived in his cabin. Kathaa will finally make the board members hear the recording and finally expose Shamita. Soon, Viaan will be found not guilty and win the case.

Will Kathaa punish Shamita?

