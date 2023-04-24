Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Ehsan gives special advice to Kathaa

Ehsan gives special advice to Kathaa in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Kathaa comes to a picnic. Viaan gets happy to see Katha over there. All the employees gather to play the game suggested by Jeetu ji where they have to describe each other. On Katha’s turn, she gets Viaan’s name and describes him as ‘Boss’.

In return, Viaan writes ‘Rooh’ for Kathaa and explains that every building has a soul and that we should ask them how to keep them alive, reminding her of the first meeting with him. This description leaves Kathaa speechless. Kathaa decides to leave from the company’s offsite. Viaan rushes towards her but trips and injures himself as glass shards in his palm. When Kathaa notices Viaan in pain, she rushes to help him and nurses his wounds.

In the coming episode, Ehsan drives Kathaa home from the picnic site. He thanks her for looking after Viaan. When Kathaa hears this, she asks if Ehsan would do the same for someone else. Ehsan responds by saying that he will not do so. He explains to Kathaa that she and Viaan are nice people and that even if you don’t care about people, you will still help them. Later, he tells Kathaa that he noticed she cares about Viaan and tells her not to ignore her feelings.

Will Kathaa follow Ehsan’s advice?

