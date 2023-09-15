Television | Spoilers

The family asks Kathaa to recreate her Bidaai moment. Kathaa refuses initially but later agrees to do so. Soon, when Kathaa performs her Bidaai ritual in front of Kailash, Aarav, and others, they all get emotional in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee.

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Maaya tells Ehsan that Viaan (Adnan Khan) has given 1cr to Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) and didn’t inform him. Ehsan checks the records and confronts Viaan about the same. However, the latter handles the situation.

Kathaa and Viaan go to Dargah to fulfill Aarav’s wish. However, while returning they get stuck as a few robbers attack them. However, Viaan and Kathaa manage to save themselves and escape. Viaan and Kathaa decide to stay in a hotel. During their stay, Kathaa and Viaan come close and spend romantic time together before marriage.

In the coming episode, Viaan and Kathaa return home. When Kathaa arrives, the wedding preparations begin in full swing. Soon, the family asks Kathaa to recreate her Bidaai moment. Kathaa refuses initially but later agrees to do so. Soon, when Kathaa performs her Bidaai ritual in front of Kailash, Aarav, and others, they all get emotional.

Kathaa Ankahee Ep 204 14th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Maya calls the CA of Earth Con to her house to find out about the money Viaan gave Katha. Meanwhile, Viaan and Katha find a way to escape from the robbers.

Awww! Are you excited to see this emotional moment?