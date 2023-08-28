Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa refuses to have a second child

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Kathaa and Viaan (Adnan Khan) engage in a heated debate over the matter of giving Aarav a sum of 56 thousand. Concerned that such an amount might lead to Aarav’s spoiling, Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) argues with Viaan.

Kathaa candidly expresses her stance to Viaan, making it clear that when it comes to decisions involving Aarav, she cannot afford to compromise. This stance leaves Viaan feeling disheartened. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when Kathaa asserts that, as Aarav’s mother, there are certain decisions that she will solely take. This leaves Viaan shocked.

In the coming episode, Kathaa, Teji, Viaan, and Maaya Maasi get together to have a discussion about the marriage. Soon, Teji and Maaya bring up the topic of a baby. They continue to speak about Kathaa and Viaan’s future baby. However, Kathaa firmly mentions that she won’t have a second baby and Aarav will be her only child. This shocks Teji and she creates a scene in front of all.

Will Kathaa and Viaan call off their marriage?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, and Reeta Prajapati.