Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out the interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Viaan tells Ehsan about his feelings for Kathaa. He professes to Ehsaan that he wishes to be a father figure to Kathaa’s son and expresses his desire to see Kathaa happy. Viaan formulates a strategy to impress Katha.

Later, Viaan gets nervous as Katha visits his house for the first time during the ‘Paath’. Reet taunts Katha at the ‘Paath’. Seeing Katha and Viaan doing service together, Reet plays her cards and badmouths Katha. On the other hand, Viaan expresses his feelings for Katha.

In the coming episode, Teji will learn about Viaan’s proposal and tell Kathaa not to think about their relationship, which will upset Kathaa. Teji will let Viaan know that she spoke with Kathaa about how the two are incompatible. Teji will also try to persuade Viaan that he shouldn’t complicate his life with Kathaa now and should instead enjoy other relationships now. On the other hand, Kathaa will rethink Viaan’s proposal. Viaan will come to meet her and apologize to her for his mother’s behaviour.

Will Kathaa follow Teji’s advice and turn down Viaan’s proposal?

