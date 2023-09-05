Television | Spoilers

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Teji and Maaya Maasi come to speak to Kathaa’s parents over the same. However, amidst their conversation, Teji learns that Kathaa can never become a mother again. This news shocks Teji and she refuses to get Kathaa and Viaan married. Kathaa’s family is shocked by Teji’s decision. However, Viaan manages to convince his mother.

Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) come together for their mehendi function. During the festivity, Teji cries and brings three chains as a gift for Kathaa, Viaan, and their future kid. However, as the family knows Kathaa cannot conceive, Teji fakes an act and keeps the gift aside. Soon, Viaan makes one chain out of the three and makes it wear on Aarav’s neck mentioning that he is his family. While Kathaa gets happy, Teji becomes furious and storms out of Viaan and Kathaa’s mehendi function.

In the coming episode, Reet wants Maaya to find out the truth behind Aarav’s treatment and how Kathaa arranged the money in a single night. Hence to find out the entire truth, Maaya goes to meet Neerja and tries to enquire about the same.

Will Maaya find out the truth?