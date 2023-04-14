Katha Ankahee the Sony TV show produced by Sphere Origin has engaged one and all with its realistic drama. The story of a single mother and how she has moved forward in life, by withstanding the challenges that life had to offer her, has entertained the masses.

The show is presently seeing a brand new flavour with Viaan (Adnan Khan) realizing that he is immensely in love with Kathaa (Aditi Sharma). He expresses his love before her during the Paath that was organized in his house.

However, Viaan’s closeness to Kathaa has not been liked by Teji, Viaan’s mother and Mr Kailash Garewal, that is Kathaa’s father-in-law. Viaan has already apologized to Kathaa for his mother’s harsh action.

Kathaa has also categorically told Viaan that their getting together is next to impossible, as there cannot be another man in her life.

The coming episodes will however, bring in a new twist. Kathaa will get to know that Aarav’s guardian and solid support system is none other than Viaan Raghuvanshi.

Yes, Aarav will be seen playing cupid for Viaan in his love story. Viaan will tell his Batman that his lady love who is a single mother, rejected his proposal. Aarav will tell this to Kathaa.

The coming episode will open the secret for Kathaa when she will realize that Aarav has already met Viaan at the Karate centre and that the two of them bond really well. She will realize that Aarav’s Robin is Viaan Raghuvanshi.

What will Kathaa’s reaction to this fact be?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.