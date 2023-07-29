Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teeji refuses to accept Viaan and Kathaa's relationship

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) holds Viaan’s (Adnan Khan) hands and confesses her love to Viaan. Hearing something he wanted to hear for a long time makes Viaan emotional.

Kathaa shares a special revelation with Viaan, showing him a picture of her son, Aarav. As the picture unfolds, Viaan is taken aback to realize that Kathaa’s son is none other than his beloved Batman. Kathaa then reveals that she knew about the secret identity of Viaan’s Batman, her son Aarav.

In the coming episode, Farah urges Teeji to accept Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship. However, Teeji adamantly refuses, holding a deep-seated resentment towards Kathaa. As the situation unfolds, Teeji is taken aback when she opens her front door to find Aarav standing there. Viaan, who witnesses this unexpected encounter, grows suspicious as Aarav converses with Teeji inside his house.

Will Aarav accept Viaan as Katha’s special friend?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

