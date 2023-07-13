ADVERTISEMENT
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teji's actions shock Viaan

Viaan would learn how upset his father was because Teji was delaying his divorce and keeping him away from meeting Viaan in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jul,2023 17:50:00
Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Vanya passionately emphasizes the purity of their love. However, Viaan (Adnan Khan) remains skeptical and demands to know why Vanya’s mother is not present to validate the truth. Vanya urges Viaan to question his doubts directly to his mother, Teji.

Seema tells the truth about Teji to Kathaa (Aditi Sharma). The latter soon informs Viaan about how his father tried to contact him multiple times but Teji kept him away from him. Viaan’s father used to give him gifts and messages, but Teji always returned them. Viaan breaks down when he hears this.

In the coming episode, Viaan would learn through Kathaa how upset his father was because Teji was delaying his divorce and keeping him away from meeting Viaan. Teji and Farah, on the other hand, will consult with a lawyer about not disclosing the truth to Viaan.

What is Teji’s next move going to be? What is Viaan going to do now?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for all the more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

