Television | Spoilers

Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan confronts Vanya's motives

Viaan questions Vanya's motives, prompting her to express her desire for Viaan to accept her mother and father's relationship in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
08 Jul,2023 15:44:46
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan confronts Vanya's motives

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Kathaa finally tells Viaan the truth about Vanya, that she is his stepsister. Viaan, on the other hand, goes to Vanya’s house to confront her when he finds out about Vanya’s mother’s condition. On getting to know the truth, Viaan gets flustered, not understanding what’s happening. On the other hand, Kathaa worries about Viaan, wondering what he must go through right now.

In the coming episode, Viaan confronts Vanya about her sudden return to his life after several years of absence. Seeking answers, Viaan questions Vanya’s motives, prompting her to express her desire for Viaan to accept her mother and father’s relationship. Vanya passionately emphasizes the purity of their love. However, Viaan remains skeptical and demands to know why Vanya’s mother is not present to validate the truth. Vanya urges Viaan to question his doubts directly to his mother, Teji.

What is Viaan going to do now?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.


Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

