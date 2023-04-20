Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan dedicates romantic poem for Kathaa at picnic

Viaan dedicates a romantic poem for Kathaa at picnic in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee

Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Katha respectfully declines Viaan’s proposal. Later, Viaan refuses to give up even after Kathaa rejects his proposal. Meanwhile, Teji approaches Kathaa’s family to stop Viaan and Kathaa from getting close to each other.

Later, Viaan continues his efforts to endear himself to Kathaa. Kathaa is frustrated about Viaan and his romantic advances. Meanwhile, the Earth Con family decides to go on a picnic together. Kathaa refuses to go for the company offsite, but Neerja convinces her to go.

In the coming episode, Kathaa comes to a picnic. Viaan gets happy to see Katha over there. All the employees gather to play the game suggested by Jeetu ji where they have to describe each other. On Katha’s turn, she gets Viaan’s name and describes him as ‘Boss’. In return, Viaan writes ‘Rooh’ for Kathaa and explains that every building has a soul and that we should ask them how to keep them alive, reminding her of the first meeting with him. This description leaves Kathaa speechless.

Will Kathaa fall for Viaan?

