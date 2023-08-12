Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan gifts Kathaa a bracelet

Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Kathaa faces a significant hurdle when she learns that Kailash has reservations about Viaan’s suitability. To make their relationship acceptable and assure them that she is making a wise choice, Kathaa takes the courageous step of meeting Kailash. With sincerity and conviction, Kathaa attempts to convey her true intentions to Kailash, hoping her words will resonate with him. Unfortunately, her heartfelt plea is met with resistance as Kailash refuses to accept the relationship.

A kid tries to bully Aarav at the hotel. Viaan notices and intervenes to protect Aarav. Viaan and the father of the kid argue. Soon, Aarav stops Viaan, and the child’s father tells Viaan (Adnan Khan) that he is not Aarav’s father. Later, Viaan gets upset by that statement and informs Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) that they should marry, leaving Kathaa stunned.

In the coming episode, Kathaa and Viaan meet at the office. Soon, Viaan takes out a special gift and presents it in front of Kathaa. The latter gets very happy to receive a special gift from Viaan. He gets a bracelet for Kathaa and makes her wear the same. Viaan mentions that he forgot to give the gift on her birthday. Kathaa blushes after seeing her gift.

Will Kathaa accept Viaan’s marriage proposal?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, and Reeta Prajapati.