Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan proposes to Kathaa

Teji will finally accept Kathaa and Viaan’s relationship. Viaan will propose to Kathaa, who will gladly accept and promise not to leave each other in Sony Entertainment Television’s popular show Kathaa Ankahee.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 Aug,2023 16:05:51
Sony Entertainment Television’s Kathaa Ankahee has been ruling hearts with interesting storylines. The show impresses the audience with its exciting twists and turns. According to the storyline, Viaan jumps into the fire after witnessing Aarav in danger. Viaan risks his life and finally saves Aarav. Kailash witnesses Viaan’s bravery and gets emotional. Later, Kailash speaks to Aditya’s photo, informing him that he was responsible for bringing Viaan into Katha’s life.

Kailash finally accepts Kathaa (Aditi Sharma) and Viaan’s relationship. Later, he goes to meet Teeji and expresses his acceptance of Kathaa and Viaan’s (Adnan Khan) bond. He makes her understand that Kathaa, Viaan, and Aarav are like a family now. Hence, Kailash earnestly requests Teeji’s agreement to solidify the relationship.

In the coming episode, Teji will finally accept Kathaa and Viaan’s relationship. Later, Teji would pay a visit to Katha’s house and advise Kailash that they should begin arranging for the Roka ceremony. Soon, Viaan will propose to Kathaa, who will gladly accept and promise not to leave each other.

Awww! Are you excited to see their happy moment?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, and Reeta Prajapati.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

