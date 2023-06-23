ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan saves Kathaa from a near-fall at conference

Kathaa finds herself on the verge of falling from the stage. Just in the nick of time, Viaan comes and holds her, preventing any harm befalling her in Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee

Author: Manisha Suthar
23 Jun,2023 17:26:31
Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Katha and Viaan are assigned adjacent rooms with connecting doors. Viaan and Katha get paired up in the same team for an activity at the conference. Viaan takes Katha to a special spot on the roof of the hotel.

During the architectural conference, each participant will be assigned a unique task, in which Viaan will build a beautiful glass house as a sign of love and will narrate a heart-warming story behind making the glass house, Kathaa will be moved by Viaan’s concept.

In the coming episode, during a joint presentation at the architectural conference, Kathaa is on the verge of falling from the stage. Just in the nick of time, Viaan holds her, preventing any harm from befalling her. Viaan learns that Anirudh planned to make Kathaa face embarrassment in front of the guests. He soon confronts Anirudh, warning him sternly against ever crossing boundaries and causing harm to Kathaa.

Will Viaan protect Kathaa from Anirudh?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

