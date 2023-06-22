Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan's unforgettable words touch Kathaa's heart

Loyal viewers of Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee, can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Katha and Viaan find out they will attend the same architecture conference in Alibaug. Meanwhile, Ehsan devises a plan to ensure they spend some time together during their trip; hence he backs out the last min.

Katha and Viaan enjoy listening to classic Hindi songs while discussing their project in the car. Later, Katha and Viaan find themselves assigned adjacent rooms with a connecting door. Viaan and Katha get paired up in the same team for an activity at the conference. Viaan takes Katha to a special spot on the roof of the hotel.

In the coming episode, during the architectural conference, each participant will be assigned a unique task, in which Viaan will build a beautiful glass house as a sign of love and will narrate a heart-warming story behind making the glass house, Kathaa will be moved by Viaan’s concept.

Will Katha tell Viaan the truth about Batman? What will Katha do now?

The story is about Kathaa and Viaan, who discover the trials of love when an unforgettable incident creates a rift between them while also keeping them bound to each other. The show features Adnan Khan, Aditi Sharma, Ajinkya Mishra, Sheen Dass, Vishal Gandhi, Samar Vermani, Gireesh Sahdev, Reeta Prajapati.

