Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Aarav shows a bouquet of roses and chocolates to Kathaa that he plans to give for his valentine’s date. Kathaa tries to convince Aarav that he is too young for things like Valentine’s day but is surprised when Aarav asks her to be his forever Valentine.

Viaan sings an impromptu song at a small get-together. Witnessing a different and soft side to Viaan, Kathaa gets a little surprised wondering what kind of person Viaan is. Post the get-together, Viaan offers to drop Kathaa home as it gets very late but she refuses. While they both are talking, Katha’s sister-in-law happens to pass by them leaving her in doubt.

Now in the coming episode, Kathaa will be seen walking on the road alone. Soon, a few goons will misbehave with her. She will get scared but will try to fight back. However, when the goons will try to attack her, Viaan will enter. He would fight with the goons to save Kathaa from them.

What will happen next? Will Kathaa thank Viaan for his gesture?

