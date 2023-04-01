Sony Entertainment Television’s most recent offering, Kathaa Ankahee is churning out interesting drama in the upcoming episodes. According to the storyline, Shamita plays the victim card when Kathaa tries to question her. During questioning, Kathaa asks Viaan if he has ever asked a girl to spend a night with him in exchange for money. And he agrees to it.

Later, Kathaa asks Viaan’s friend, Keith, if he recorded his video call with Viaan. Soon, Katha gets her hands on a video recording of Shamita’s interaction with Viaan. Later, Anirudh meets Shamita and tries to find out about what happened at Earth Con between her and Viaan. The recording is heard by all and finally, Shamita gets exposed.

Now, in the coming episode, Viaan goes on a dinner date with Kathaa to confess his feelings. However, Reet experiences pain in her stomach, and Kathaa gets a call. Kathaa reaches Garewal Mansion to find Reet struggling as her water breaks and takes her to the hospital. Soon, Reet gives birth to a baby boy and Kathaa congratulates Yuvraj for becoming the father of a son.

Will Yuvraj reveal his affair to Reet?

