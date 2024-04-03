Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya Evicts Adhiraj from his Room

Sony Entertainment Television, the captivating show “Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon” features the incredibly talented Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the role of Kavya. This narrative follows the journey of an ambitious IAS officer, Kavya, who is determined to serve the nation and help the common man. Driven by her goal to be an IAS officer, Kavya is a strong female character unafraid to make tough choices and go beyond when put to the test. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Kavya was trying to get Adhiraj a ticket for MLA, but Adhiraj felt that Kavya did not want him to become MLA.

In tonight’s gripping episode airing on 3rd April 2024, Adhiraj is about to enter his room when he notices that Kavya has taken his belongings out of the room and placed a “Do Not Disturb” sign on the door. Adhiraj asks Kavya to open the door, but she refuses, stating that Adhiraj and Amma were about to kick her out, so now he can stay out himself. Adhiraj is on the verge of breaking down the door when Kavya warns him that if he does so, then the news of domestic violence at the future MLA’s house will spread everywhere. Despite Adhiraj’s warnings, Kavya refuses to open the door.

